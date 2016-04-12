Adam Darowski
Pleasantly Peruse Popular Playoffs

With all the horizontal and vertical scrolling we’ve been adding lately, our Playoffs page was feeling a bit left out. Now this page utilizes your entire screen (and received a new mobile layout, too), scrolls the rebounds horizontally, and infinitely scrolls vertically.

Check it out:
Popular Playoffs Now
Popular Playoffs All Time
