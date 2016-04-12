APRIL STUDIO

DH graphic2

APRIL STUDIO
APRIL STUDIO
  • Save
DH graphic2 wallpaper textile stationery motif logo identity design agency
DH graphic2 wallpaper textile stationery motif logo identity design agency
DH graphic2 wallpaper textile stationery motif logo identity design agency
Download color palette
  1. kv2.jpg
  2. dreamhouse_stationery_mockup_instagram_03_close_up.jpg
  3. dreamhouse_stationery_mockup_instagram_03.jpg

Graphic developed as branding device for DREAMHOUSE, textile and wallpaper agency from Prague, Czech Republic

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2016
APRIL STUDIO
APRIL STUDIO

More by APRIL STUDIO

View profile
    • Like