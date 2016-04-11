🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We're thrilled to introduce Nucleo for Mac, a simple, yet powerful, application to search, customize and include icons into your design process in no time! The app stores all icons locally, that's why it's super fast! And what about the customization features? They are all there to play with ;)
https://nucleoapp.com/introducing-nucleo-for-mac/