Partial Animated Storyboard

Partial Animated Storyboard video design illustration storyboard motion design style frames animation
This was an old animatic of some style frames that along with the full storyboard and style frames was used to see the concept to the client. Paper cut style.

Posted on Apr 11, 2016
