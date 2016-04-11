Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Lehman
Good Apples

Plant Party Logo Exploration

Dan Lehman for Good Apples
Plant Party Logo Exploration bubble cartoon gradient wiggly concept exploration logomark wordmark logo
Plant Party is a non-dairy yogurt company.
Here's a few logo concepts I'm exploring — from more traditional and understated to playful and experimental.

Which one is your favorite?

Posted on Apr 11, 2016
