Facebook Ad creative template in Sketch format

Wanna share with your stakeholders how a real Facebook Ad would appear on mobile news feed, desktop news feed, etc. before making it live? Download this .sketch template I’ve recreated and uploaded while working one of our Facebook creatives.
