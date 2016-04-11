Local Hero Brand

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
House has recently started working with a local non-profit that organizes several large events each year in Harrisburg. First task was to look at creating an over-arching brand that all of the events could live under.
Stay tuned for more on Local Hero, there are a lot of great things coming.
Made with Heather Heigel
#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture