Acumen’s thumbnail evolution

Acumen's thumbnail evolution
Updated Acumen to Magento 1.6.0.0 compatibility and decided to revamp its thumbnail on ThemeForest. Aimed for simple pattern that can be reapplied to future items.

Posted on Sep 12, 2011
