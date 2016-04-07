Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Fitness Website App

Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Shea Lewis | Website Designer for designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Website App dashboard iphone ux design website web ui app workout fitness
Fitness Website App dashboard iphone ux design website web ui app workout fitness
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. Desktop_HD_Copy_2.png

Met a fine gentleman yesterday, who works at Volt. I checked out their site, and thought it would be a fun challenge to redesign out one of the pages. So I opened up Sketch and spent a couple of hours working this fitness design out.
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2016
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
We build websites + landing pages for your business.
Hire Us

More by designsupply.io | App + Web Design

View profile
    • Like