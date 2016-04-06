Landing Page Animation

Hey, Dribbblers,

What's up? I wanted to share this with you a long time ago, so finally, here it is! I'm working on this small page for a friend of mine, and I crated a quick example in Principle about how the different elements should scroll.

The colors are not rendered perfectly in the GIF and it definitely needs some fine tuning, but I would love to hear your thoughts!

Have a wonderful evening!

Bence

PS.: Have you read my article about my design challenge on Medium? goo.gl/jeSWFE

You can follow me on:

Twitter | Instagram