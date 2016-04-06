jdelosangeles - Daily UI 009

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI 009:
Music Player.
A little trickier than I thought it was gonna be, and I think I'm missing some important details. Overall, I just didn't want any of the features to feel like they were scrunched together too tightly. Any help on really improving this one, would be great.