jdelosangeles - Daily UI 009

Daily UI 009:
Music Player.

A little trickier than I thought it was gonna be, and I think I'm missing some important details. Overall, I just didn't want any of the features to feel like they were scrunched together too tightly. Any help on really improving this one, would be great.

Posted on Apr 6, 2016
