Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Rainey

MSO Logo Concept

Sean Rainey
Sean Rainey
  • Save
MSO Logo Concept letters block white red design initials monogram typography logo outline logotype
Download color palette

Conceptual logo for a new online music store.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2016
Sean Rainey
Sean Rainey

More by Sean Rainey

View profile
    • Like