Overtime #3: Justin Mezzell

Overtime is Dribbble’s audio companion where we talk to Dribbble members about their background, process, and shots.

In this interview, Dan talks with illustrator and designer Justin Mezzell. Dan and Justin discuss how he got started in design, the importance of asking for help, and prioritizing what you spend time on. Justin shares his design tools of choice and why he prefers Sketch over Photoshop these days.

Listen to Overtime #3

You can also subscribe on iTunes or download the episode via Simplecast.