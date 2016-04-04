Roadside Distractions Series Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
You know those things you drive by and wonder about but always forget to look up? We're writing stories about them. If you live in and around the Sacramento Valley you've probably driven by the Milk Farm Sign, a big castle off I-80 and the Rancho Cordova Drive-In - we've slowed down and got some answers about each one of these odd landmarks. Read all the stories here: http://bit.ly/1T9xokP
I wrote the stories and did this series illustration.