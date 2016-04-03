Moede (final)

Trending designs to inspire you
The final lock-up for Moede Amps. Base on a simple typeface (Zulia Pro) with some edits. The client on this is an old-school vacuum tube specialist... the guy is a true master amp craftsman. The vintage appeal of this mark suits him perfectly.