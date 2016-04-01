Social Studies

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We've tweaked the layout of your Account Settings which allows us to add more sections without ballooning one long form. As a result, we've added a few more social profiles you can can add to your account: CodePen, Medium, and Behance.

Time to get more social, folks. Or not, if you're the band, Broncho: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-r8jhFVEw0

Posted on Apr 1, 2016
