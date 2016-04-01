Social Studies

We've tweaked the layout of your Account Settings which allows us to add more sections without ballooning one long form. As a result, we've added a few more social profiles you can can add to your account: CodePen, Medium, and Behance.

Time to get more social, folks. Or not, if you're the band, Broncho: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-r8jhFVEw0