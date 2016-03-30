Christian Ong

Daily UI #068 - Flight Search

Christian Ong
Christian Ong
  • Save
Daily UI #068 - Flight Search tickets reservations booking airlines search flight 068 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 68 - Conveniently building off the previous design :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2016
Christian Ong
Christian Ong

More by Christian Ong

View profile
    • Like