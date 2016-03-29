Gabriella Cinque

Call for tender for L'Oréal Professionnel: proposition of a new responsive website with a brand-new graphic style, inspired by the De Stijl art movement.
See all the Creative Stands I wrote here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/7f8la0kldrn30fn/Parti%20pris%20cr%C3%A9a.pdf?dl=0

Posted on Mar 29, 2016
