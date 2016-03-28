Didzis Gruznovs

Week 11 - Logo concept for startup

Didzis Gruznovs
Didzis Gruznovs
Hire Me
  • Save
Week 11 - Logo concept for startup icon identity typography f logo
Download color palette

After different versions and variations, made up this nice F typo logotype for one of out startups. Will not tell the name of the startup for now, but you'll see it later.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2016
Didzis Gruznovs
Didzis Gruznovs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Didzis Gruznovs

View profile
    • Like