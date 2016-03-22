Edith's Diary

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
WELL I've been up in SF for three weeks, freelancing for two of them, so my schedule has been a bit off and delayed! BUT I finally have February's book post/cover redesign up. Cover redesign was done a bit too quickly since I was already behind, so I already know I could've gone way deeper in terms of design/meaning and ultimately created better results—but this time it was an exercise speed, I suppose.