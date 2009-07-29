Meagan Fisher Couldwell

Mockup using CSS3

Mockup using CSS3 css3 buttons border-radius text-shadow box-shadow
I love how easy it is to do beautiful buttons with CSS3. Here you can see the same mockup without all the border-radius box-shadow fanciness.

Posted on Jul 29, 2009
