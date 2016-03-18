Andy Romero

Raptor Sticker

Andy Romero
Raptor Sticker ark sticker dino velociraptor raptor
I've been playing a bit of Ark: Survival Evolved lately...

I ended up making a sticker series inspired by some of the dinos & other creatures.

Also: It's a Utah Raptor! Not a velociraptor!

Posted on Mar 18, 2016
