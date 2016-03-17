Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimal Portfolio UI

tutorial serif projects minimal ui portfolio
Tried to keep this site very minimal and let the typography (That Lust font is gorgeous!) be the hero of the design.

Watch how I designed this UI on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/XBhs0_vJa7I

Posted on Mar 17, 2016
