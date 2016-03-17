Jonathan Schubert

Herb Lester Hotel Notepads Set

typography color type notepads hotel print
It was such a pleasure working with Herb Lester to extend this set of hotel notepads from 6 to 8 - and developing a fun box for them to live in. Can't wait to get a sample or two in the mail - go check them out or even buy a set...

http://shop.herblester.com/products/fictional-hotel-notepads-set

Posted on Mar 17, 2016
