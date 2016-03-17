Presentation assets

Some of the assets generated from the presentation I gave at @Smashing Boxes last week about the importance of typography in relation to digital product design. It's targeted more at developers, so some of it might sound a bit redundant to the community here on dribbble, but it seemed like a good way to share my experience with the rest of my team and ensure that the products we ship don't just work, but they also reflect the voice of their audience/purpose. I wrote a blog article about it too.

