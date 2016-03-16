Luca Torresan

ITB Bank - Corporate website

ITB Bank - Corporate website
ITB Bank is an online bank devoted to an only group of consumers: the tobacconists. In Italy, tobacco shop allow people to make some simple financial operations and ITB Bank provides many useful services for tobacconists and their clients.

We were asked to rethink the website concept design, to make it simpler, fresh and memorable.

Check out the entire project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35021923/ITB-Bank-Corporate-website

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
