Bonnie Zhang

Citrus Pinwheel

Bonnie Zhang
Bonnie Zhang
  • Save
Citrus Pinwheel illustration vector balance pinwheel citrus lemon lime orange sketch
Download color palette

Playing around with balance, color, and citrus fruits.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Bonnie Zhang
Bonnie Zhang

More by Bonnie Zhang

View profile
    • Like