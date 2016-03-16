Jonny Mowat

Questicles

Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
Hire Me
  • Save
Questicles photoshop cartoon texture quest design illustration character
Download color palette

A little man on a little quest, created as part of a little flyer design for a little kid's club in Glasgow.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
I'm designer, illustrator and animator Jonny Mowat. Nice!
Hire Me

More by Jonny Mowat

View profile
    • Like