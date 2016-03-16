Gabe Will
52inc

Android Navigation

Gabe Will
52inc
Gabe Will for 52inc
Hire Us
  • Save
Android Navigation ux navigation android n material design android tab bar
Download color palette

Since bottom navigation bars on Android are officially a thing now, I wanted to revisit a recent app to see how the two navigation options compare. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
52inc
52inc
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by 52inc

View profile
    • Like