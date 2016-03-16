Ales Nesetril

One Page Portfolio Bundle

Ales Nesetril
Ales Nesetril
  • Save
One Page Portfolio Bundle designer portfolio minimal portfolio ales nesetril portfolio source simple portfolio simple website one-page one page portfolio
Download color palette

I was joking on Twitter that I should put my previous portfolio concepts into one ZIP available for download. Well, I really did it yesterday!

Download Now

It's basically just a few old iterations of my current site, but I never show these concepts to anyone, except the final version.

Update: Limited stock of 100 free downloads sold out :O Use promo code "dribbble25" to get 25% off.


Behance, Instagram, Twitter

Ales Nesetril
Ales Nesetril
Multi-disciplinary Designer & Creative. ✌🏻🖤👨🏻‍💻🪐

More by Ales Nesetril

View profile
    • Like