Aiste

Fittle

Aiste
Aiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Fittle australia brand mark logo mark positive health check heart branding agency logo fitness
Download color palette

Logo design for "FITTLE" - fittle.me

This logo idea presents dual meaning - HEART and CHECK MARK symbol. The logo presents the joy of healthy achievements and exciting lifestyle.
"FITTLE" aims to bring together health professionals and clients from around Australia.

See more works in the Branding agency portfolio

Instagram / Twitter

Aiste
Aiste
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
Hire Me

More by Aiste

View profile
    • Like