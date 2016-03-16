Alex Tass, logo designer

ProMax, technical custom type, logo design [GIF]

ProMax, technical custom type, logo design [GIF] color variations gif animation logotype word mark wordmark logo design logo custom type excavator bulldozer heavy gear equipment constructions technic technical
A technical approach for a technical project: a custom type for ProMax logotype word mark.

