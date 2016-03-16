Dhiraj S. Karki

Veris iOS App

Veris iOS App veris id check out check in business ios ui design meeting security pass management blue invites iphone app
Veris ID iOS App: Hate log books? here is an simple and hussle free check-in and check-out app.

Itune App Url:
https://itunes.apple.com/mz/app/veris-youve-arrived/id1065785883?mt=8

Also available on Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.veris.userandroid&hl=en

