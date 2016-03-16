Lola Dupre

Exploded Cristobal Balenciaga studio

Exploded Cristobal Balenciaga studio art collage paper mountains spain studio
Studio photo.
Las Alpujjaras de la Sierra.

Exploded Cristobal Balenciaga detail
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
    Like