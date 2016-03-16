Daniele Pais

Sport T Shirt #1

Daniele Pais
Daniele Pais
  • Save
Sport T Shirt #1 national day ad campaign t-shirt design sport menswear clothes fashion
Download color palette

Preparation for sponsoring a sport event.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Daniele Pais
Daniele Pais

More by Daniele Pais

View profile
    • Like