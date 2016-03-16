Jordans for Life

To practice my spatial balance and pattern work I had some fun with kicks. These are all original Jordans...can you tell which ones are which?

JORDAN I - NOTORIOUS 1984

JORDAN II - ITALIAN STALLION 1987

JORDAN III - GOTTA BE THE SHOES 1988

JORDAN IV - TAKING FLIGHT 1989

JORDAN V - THE FIGHTER 1990

JORDAN VI - PROMISED LAND 1991

JORDAN IX - PERFECT HARMONY 1994

JORDAN XII - THE DYNASTY CONTINUES 1997

JORDAN XVI - MARCHING ON 2001

JORDAN XVII - JAZZED UP 2002

JORDAN XXI - PERFORMANCE LUXURY DNA 2006

JORDAN XX8 - DARE TO FLY 2013