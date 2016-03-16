Kaitlin Dela Cruz

Jordans for Life

To practice my spatial balance and pattern work I had some fun with kicks. These are all original Jordans...can you tell which ones are which?

JORDAN I - NOTORIOUS 1984
JORDAN II - ITALIAN STALLION 1987
JORDAN III - GOTTA BE THE SHOES 1988
JORDAN IV - TAKING FLIGHT 1989
JORDAN V - THE FIGHTER 1990
JORDAN VI - PROMISED LAND 1991
JORDAN IX - PERFECT HARMONY 1994
JORDAN XII - THE DYNASTY CONTINUES 1997
JORDAN XVI - MARCHING ON 2001
JORDAN XVII - JAZZED UP 2002
JORDAN XXI - PERFORMANCE LUXURY DNA 2006
JORDAN XX8 - DARE TO FLY 2013

