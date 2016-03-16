Lukasz Bachur | Frisk Web Studio

Playing with Leaves Shadow

Playing with Leaves Shadow top view mockup realistic texture wood shadow leaf leaves
Hey Guys. This one is a part of new @Creative Market product. Shadows of the leaves are the result of playing from some time now. Still wondering about making it more subtle maybe.

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
