Alexey Starodumov

Design mobile sites

Alexey Starodumov
Alexey Starodumov
  • Save
Design mobile sites mobile clean icons ux ui building graphic design mailing creative digital art illustration mobile site
Download color palette

Design mobile sites and mobile versions of the mailings. It made for the company - the developer.

More about project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/megadot

More about project on a personal site:
http://megadot.wix.com/starodumov

Alexey Starodumov
Alexey Starodumov

More by Alexey Starodumov

View profile
    • Like