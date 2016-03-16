Alisa Damaso

Bixby Creek Bridge

One of my favorite places in California is Big Sur. Driving along Highway 1 you have the best of California's geography right at your nose: The crashing Pacific Coast on one side, and forests of gorgeous Redwoods on the other. I wanted to honor this magical place by designing a patch representing the Bixby Creek Bridge in Big Sur. CC welcome!

