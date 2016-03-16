Caroline Staniski

Cardcaptor Sakura Key | Playoff

Cardcaptor Sakura was my favorite television show as a kid!
This is the key she would use to cast all of her spells, also it turned into a big, snazzy wand!

Still love it today as an adult!

Rebound this shot with a symbol that represents your favorite tv show (character or item) you watched as a child! :)

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
