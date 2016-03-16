Cardcaptor Sakura Key | Playoff

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cardcaptor Sakura was my favorite television show as a kid!
This is the key she would use to cast all of her spells, also it turned into a big, snazzy wand!
Still love it today as an adult!
Rebound this shot with a symbol that represents your favorite tv show (character or item) you watched as a child! :)