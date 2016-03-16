Tony Safran

...

Tony Safran
Tony Safran
  • Save
... wacom illustration traditional dagger tattoos rose skull
Download color palette

Breaking in my new Wacom Cintiq, really enjoying it so far.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Tony Safran
Tony Safran
Graphic Artist & Illustrator

More by Tony Safran

View profile
    • Like