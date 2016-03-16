DowneyChow

Some orange icons

DowneyChow
DowneyChow
Hire Me
  • Save
Some orange icons clean orange calculator shield medal paper wallet icon
Download color palette

Some icons I have designed recently.
Press "L" if you like:)
Thanks~

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
DowneyChow
DowneyChow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by DowneyChow

View profile
    • Like