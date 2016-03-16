Keep Calm N Educate ON - BHGH Pub Crawl Flyer

An insane flyer I designed for Boys Hope Girls Hope's pub crawl fundraiser. The requirements called for a lot of text and neon colors based on the event's theme. Fun and whacky!

Tons of fonts used here : just about every weight of Ostrich Sans and a little bit of Factoria (Adobe Typekit).

The Keep Calm N Educate On logo is not my design but was incorporated with permission. The beer icon idea is from freepik.com but was drawn by me.