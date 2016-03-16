Sonal D

Romance in the Air - Handmade & Original Painting

Couple on street walking in rainy evening with red umbrella.

Why I Love Painting:

Art is something , that comes from within. It gives happy feeling, love, harmony, expression and messages. I am always leaving positive emotions in my art works.
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
    • Like