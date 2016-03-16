Jessica Oyhenart-Ball

Reverse Teemo

A silly skin idea I wanted to take too far - Reverse Teemo where he is a mushroom and he plants little yordle decoys.

I only love skin ideas when they are really, really dumb. :)

