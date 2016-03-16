Roy Handy

Mifland Rolltop Rucksack illo

Mifland Rolltop Rucksack illo rucksack clothes vector atlanta illustration flat bags backpack icon
Came across this bag on Mifland.com randomly today. Fell in love with it. Had to make an illo for it, show some love.

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
