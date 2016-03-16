Danni Sinisi

Convention is coming to town (soon)

Danni Sinisi
Danni Sinisi
  • Save
Convention is coming to town (soon) philadelphia vector illustration iconography
Download color palette

truckin' along on these, had some more time to fine-tune things.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Danni Sinisi
Danni Sinisi
Freelance art director & designer who 💜 making 🍨

More by Danni Sinisi

View profile
    • Like