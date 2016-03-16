Devika Menon

Bill the Baboon

Devika Menon
Devika Menon
  • Save
Bill the Baboon green smell monkey bill baboon
Download color palette

Bill the Baboon has a penchant for smelly things. There is not a smell out there, that has escaped Bill's nose. So if you have something nasty lurking in your sock drawer, you know what to do. Hire Bill.

Landing Page Design for: www.devikamenon.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Devika Menon
Devika Menon

More by Devika Menon

View profile
    • Like