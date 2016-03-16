Derrick Jackman

50 Shades of Siri

50 Shades of Siri daily ui flat apple ui iphone settings siri
Wanted to have some fun with personalities for Siri to have. Thought it would be funny to have an Eminem type personality yelling curse words at you whenever you want to figure something out or maybe a seductive 50 Shades of Gray woman that just wants you... for who you are! ;)

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
