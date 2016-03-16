50 Shades of Siri

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted to have some fun with personalities for Siri to have. Thought it would be funny to have an Eminem type personality yelling curse words at you whenever you want to figure something out or maybe a seductive 50 Shades of Gray woman that just wants you... for who you are! ;)