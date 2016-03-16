Yuan Hooi
Vend

Vending Machine

Yuan Hooi
Vend
Yuan Hooi for Vend
  • Save
Vending Machine colours typography vector illustration webdesign ecommerce
Download color palette

A simple Ecommerce site redesigned for Vend. Introducing more colours to make the site looking delightful as a gift redemption platform!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2016
Vend
Vend

More by Vend

View profile
    • Like